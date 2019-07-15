A publishing company says someone broke into its offices in Baraboo in the last few days, and the manager has reported the incident to local police.
Towns & Associates General Manager Amy Johnson said a laptop was taken from the business, and the employees are checking for other possible lost items.
"It’s apparent they went through drawers and entered multiple office spaces, so I assume we could find more things that are missing," Johnson said.
Johnson said someone broke through a window near the basement area and entered the offices sometime between Thursday and Sunday.
A yellow bicycle was also left near some bushes at one point, she said, but this detail may or may not be connected to the incident.
Occasionally, people will walk around the back of the building to find a fishing spot along the Baraboo River, and staff would not have thought this to be out of the ordinary, Johnson said. But she still advised police of this detail.
Johnson said she reported the incident to the Baraboo Police Department. She is asking anyone with information to come forward.
"It's part of the community and watching out for each other," Johnson said.
Baraboo Police Chief Mark Schauf said police are still investigating the incident.
He said officers responded to the business Monday morning after workers arrived and reported some items were missing from the building. He confirmed it appears someone made forced entry into the building.
Johnson said the business changed its security locks Monday and plans to install new cameras later this week.
She said staff members were not in the office when the break-in occurred, but she wants her staff to feel safe at all times.
Johnson added it was the first time in her 23 years at the business that a break-in has occurred.
"It always makes you uneasy when you know someone's wandering in there that should not be," Johnson said. "It's always good to be cautious."
Schauf said anyone with information can submit anonymous tips to Sauk County Crime Stoppers and be potentially receive cash rewards.
