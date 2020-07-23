Baraboo man absconds after being released for grandfather's funeral

A man who recently pleaded no contest to felony escape from extended supervision was sentenced to two years in prison and three additional years of extended supervision.
Jared L. Udelhofen, 38, of Baraboo, was sentenced July 15 by Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett. He faced a single felony charge of escape which carried a maximum prison sentence of six years and fines up to $10,000.
According to the criminal complaint, Udelhofen was released Jan. 19 from the Sauk County Huber Center to attend a funeral. He was being held at the county jail on conditional time from Jan. 16 to March 28. Udelhofen was allowed to leave to attend his grandfather’s funeral around 9:30 a.m. He was told to return by 3 p.m., according to the complaint.
Deputy Bryce Trager noted in the complaint that Udelhofen was late and tried to call him, but found the number was disconnected. After calling his emergency contact and receiving a call back, the deputy was told Udelhofen had been at the services, but had gone to the restroom and never returned. The caller said family members were looking for him.
Udelhofen was missing until Feb. 15, when he was arrested by a sheriff’s deputy at Culver’s in Baraboo. He also owes $176 to the court.
Drew Bulin testifies
Medflight near Baraboo
Amber Lundgren in shackles
Judge sets $250K bond for Pulvermacher in Baraboo homicide case
Mike Albrecht sworn in
Car vs. trees
Amber Lundgren hearing
Wenzel and Van Wagner in courtroom
062019-sauk-news-police
Judge Klicko and attorneys Martinez and Spoentgen
Amber Lundgren homicide hearing
Riley Roth at sentencing hearing
Nigerian woman gets 3 years prison in Reedsburg fasting death case
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.