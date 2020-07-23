Baraboo man absconds after being released for grandfather's funeral

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A man who recently pleaded no contest to felony escape from extended supervision was sentenced to two years in prison and three additional years of extended supervision.

Jared L. Udelhofen, 38, of Baraboo, was sentenced July 15 by Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett. He faced a single felony charge of escape which carried a maximum prison sentence of six years and fines up to $10,000.

According to the criminal complaint, Udelhofen was released Jan. 19 from the Sauk County Huber Center to attend a funeral. He was being held at the county jail on conditional time from Jan. 16 to March 28. Udelhofen was allowed to leave to attend his grandfather’s funeral around 9:30 a.m. He was told to return by 3 p.m., according to the complaint.

Deputy Bryce Trager noted in the complaint that Udelhofen was late and tried to call him, but found the number was disconnected. After calling his emergency contact and receiving a call back, the deputy was told Udelhofen had been at the services, but had gone to the restroom and never returned. The caller said family members were looking for him.

Udelhofen was missing until Feb. 15, when he was arrested by a sheriff’s deputy at Culver’s in Baraboo. He also owes $176 to the court.

