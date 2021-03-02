Baraboo man accused of burglarizing local plumbing business

A Baraboo man faces 46 years in prison if convicted of charges related to allegedly burglarizing Schadde Plumbing multiple times in recent weeks.
William R. Gerrish, 58, recently appeared in Sauk County Circuit Court. Judge Michael Screnock set a signature bond of $1,000 in the case during the appearance Feb. 24. As a condition of the bond, which had not been posted as of Tuesday, Gerrish is not allowed to be on the premises of Schadde Plumbing.
According to the criminal complaint, owners of the business laid out security measures after noticing that roughly $1,000 in copper pipe had been taken from both the main shop and an unlocked outside shop at 900 Eighth Street.
After setting up a camera, photos were taken in late February on two occasions of a man wearing a backpack who would show up on a bicycle. One of the business owners said he noticed bicycle tracks going into the backyard before reporting the thefts.
An alarm notified authorities around 8:15 p.m. Feb. 22 that someone was inside the building. When police showed up, they spoke to Gerrish after finding him looking through a dumpster on the property. When they asked him what he was doing, according to the complaint, Gerrish said he takes things only from the dumpster if they are thrown out by the business.
After looking around the property, authorities found fresh snow inside one of the buildings and fresh snow prints near it. Officers also said in the report that they could smell fresh cigarette smoke inside the building. A security photo taken that night allegedly identified Gerrish as the person who tripped the alarm inside a garage.
According to the complaint, authorities arrested Gerrish and found a hack saw, wrenches of various sizes, a ski mask, two pillow cases, a small drawstring bag and an allen wrench set in his backpack.
Gerrish was charged with felony burglary and possession of burglarious tools. He was also charged with two counts of felony bail jumping, which are connected to pending cases in which Gerrish was charged with possessing methamphetamine; one in September and the other in October. Bonds in both cases stipulate that Gerrish should “not commit any crime.”
Gerrish is scheduled to return to court March 11 for a preliminary hearing.
