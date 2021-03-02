Baraboo man accused of burglarizing local plumbing business

A Baraboo man faces 46 years in prison if convicted of charges related to allegedly burglarizing Schadde Plumbing multiple times in recent weeks.

William R. Gerrish, 58, recently appeared in Sauk County Circuit Court. Judge Michael Screnock set a signature bond of $1,000 in the case during the appearance Feb. 24. As a condition of the bond, which had not been posted as of Tuesday, Gerrish is not allowed to be on the premises of Schadde Plumbing.

According to the criminal complaint, owners of the business laid out security measures after noticing that roughly $1,000 in copper pipe had been taken from both the main shop and an unlocked outside shop at 900 Eighth Street.

After setting up a camera, photos were taken in late February on two occasions of a man wearing a backpack who would show up on a bicycle. One of the business owners said he noticed bicycle tracks going into the backyard before reporting the thefts.

An alarm notified authorities around 8:15 p.m. Feb. 22 that someone was inside the building. When police showed up, they spoke to Gerrish after finding him looking through a dumpster on the property. When they asked him what he was doing, according to the complaint, Gerrish said he takes things only from the dumpster if they are thrown out by the business.