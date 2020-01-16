Baraboo man arrested after death threats, attempted strangulation

A Baraboo man signed a $1,000 signature bond Tuesday after being charged with felony strangulation and suffocation and false imprisonment as related to domestic abuse.
Gary Wayne Dickson, 37, also faces misdemeanor charges of battery, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint filed in Sauk County Circuit Court, at about 5 p.m. Jan. 10, Sauk County Sheriff’s deputy Christopher Gallagher responded to a call at Campus Inn Motel in West Baraboo.
Gallagher spoke to a woman who had been renting a room with Dickson for about two weeks. According to the complaint, after drinking about half a bottle of vodka and later found to have a blood alcohol content of .20, Dickson got into a fight with a woman, punching her with a closed fist and slapping her in the face.
Deputies found a black-handled knife sticking out of a wall in the room. The woman said Dickson had been angry and slammed her down on a bed, threatening her life with the knife by pressing it into her chest. Gallagher noted the woman had been bleeding from a red mark on her chest. She alleged that Dickson had told her he was going to slit her throat.
The woman also said when she struggled to get away from Dickson, he grabbed the landline phone from the side table and wrapped the cord around her neck, leaving noticeable marks. The woman said Dickson had shoved the knife into the drywall in an effort to stand up after she had managed to get him off of her and the bed during the struggle.
According to the complaint, the woman was able to get away from the room, which deputies found trashed and covered in blood. Dickson had grown angry when she initially told him she intended to leave and had called a cab.
Deputies found Dickson had cut his arm and was lying by the pool when they arrived. The woman said when she escaped she heard a yell for help outside the room and found Dickson lying on the ground. She could see blood, but did not go near him because of another nearby knife within his reach, she told Gallagher.
According to court records, Dickson violated bond in a December case that specified that he not commit crimes and maintain absolute sobriety at all times. Dickson faces a maximum prison sentence of nearly 14 years and fines up to $41,000.
As conditions of his current bond, Dickson must maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with the woman or her residence. He is set to return to court Jan. 31.
