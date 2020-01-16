Baraboo man arrested after death threats, attempted strangulation

A Baraboo man signed a $1,000 signature bond Tuesday after being charged with felony strangulation and suffocation and false imprisonment as related to domestic abuse.

Gary Wayne Dickson, 37, also faces misdemeanor charges of battery, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Sauk County Circuit Court, at about 5 p.m. Jan. 10, Sauk County Sheriff’s deputy Christopher Gallagher responded to a call at Campus Inn Motel in West Baraboo.

Gallagher spoke to a woman who had been renting a room with Dickson for about two weeks. According to the complaint, after drinking about half a bottle of vodka and later found to have a blood alcohol content of .20, Dickson got into a fight with a woman, punching her with a closed fist and slapping her in the face.

Deputies found a black-handled knife sticking out of a wall in the room. The woman said Dickson had been angry and slammed her down on a bed, threatening her life with the knife by pressing it into her chest. Gallagher noted the woman had been bleeding from a red mark on her chest. She alleged that Dickson had told her he was going to slit her throat.