Baraboo man arrested after fleeing police

A man who allegedly fled from police with a loaded handgun was arrested Thursday on suspicion of attempted robbery with the use of force.

Anthony J. Wilson, 28, of Baraboo, was taken to the Sauk County Jail after trying to elude officers through the town of Delton and village of West Baraboo.

According to a press release from the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called around 1 p.m. Thursday to the Ho Chunk Casino. A caller told the dispatcher Wilson had fled the parking lot in a Saturn Ion and could have had a gun.

A deputy saw the car driving south along Fox Hill Road near Terry Town Road. According to the release, Wilson accelerated quickly and sped away from the deputy toward West Baraboo, where the officer stopped pursuing the Saturn to avoid reckless driving in a residential area.

Wilson was again spotted in the village by a detective who saw him get out of the car and run away. Officers searched the area and found Wilson. They later found a loaded handgun hidden near a home.