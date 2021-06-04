 Skip to main content
Baraboo man arrested after fleeing police
Baraboo man arrested after fleeing police

Sauk County Courthouse stock 3 wiscnews web only
BRAD ALLEN/News Republic

A man who allegedly fled from police with a loaded handgun was arrested Thursday on suspicion of attempted robbery with the use of force.

Anthony J. Wilson, 28, of Baraboo, was taken to the Sauk County Jail after trying to elude officers through the town of Delton and village of West Baraboo.

According to a press release from the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called around 1 p.m. Thursday to the Ho Chunk Casino. A caller told the dispatcher Wilson had fled the parking lot in a Saturn Ion and could have had a gun.

A deputy saw the car driving south along Fox Hill Road near Terry Town Road. According to the release, Wilson accelerated quickly and sped away from the deputy toward West Baraboo, where the officer stopped pursuing the Saturn to avoid reckless driving in a residential area.

Wilson was again spotted in the village by a detective who saw him get out of the car and run away. Officers searched the area and found Wilson. They later found a loaded handgun hidden near a home.

He had not been charged as of 4 p.m. Friday in Sauk County Circuit Court. The sheriff’s office referred charges of fleeing and eluding an officer, attempted robbery with the threat of force and substantial battery. According to the release, Wilson was also on probation at the time of his arrest.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

