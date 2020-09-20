Baraboo man arrested after reported heroin overdose

According to the criminal complaint, Coder was found lying unconscious in a parking lot by Sauk County Sheriff’s deputies. Deputy Brad Stoddard administered Narcan from a trauma pack, noting Coder was “very pale” and didn’t seem to be breathing. Coder was missing a shoe, had wet clothing and was covered in dirt and gravel, according to the complaint.

When Coder regained consciousness after two administrations of Narcan, the deputies noted he seemed confused and looked around as though he wanted to run away. According to the complaint, Stoddard asked Coder what drugs he had taken after allegedly noticing something was in Coder’s sock near his ankle. Coder was handcuffed and refused medical attention from first responders.

The deputies contacted a woman who said Coder had been at her home earlier that night when he had allegedly taken what she thought was heroin before passing out. She told deputies they poured water on Coder to wake him up and that he started crying when he regained consciousness, acting irrationally and agitating their dog. A man at the residence told deputies he drove Coder to the parking lot of a village bar and that the woman called police to ask them to check on Coder. The man said he didn’t know what to do. Stoddard said they should have called law enforcement and local EMTs because if they hadn’t found Coder and administered Narcan, he likely would have died from respiratory failure.