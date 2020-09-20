Baraboo man arrested after reported heroin overdose

A Baraboo man found nearly dead in a North Freedom parking lot recently made an initial appearance in Sauk County Circuit Court.
Michael Eugene Coder, 51, faces felony charges of possession with intent to deliver heroin, a repeated offense, and repeated bail jumping.
Circuit Court Judge Wendy J. N. Klicko set his bond at $150 cash.
According to the criminal complaint, Coder was found lying unconscious in a parking lot by Sauk County Sheriff’s deputies. Deputy Brad Stoddard administered Narcan from a trauma pack, noting Coder was “very pale” and didn’t seem to be breathing. Coder was missing a shoe, had wet clothing and was covered in dirt and gravel, according to the complaint.
When Coder regained consciousness after two administrations of Narcan, the deputies noted he seemed confused and looked around as though he wanted to run away. According to the complaint, Stoddard asked Coder what drugs he had taken after allegedly noticing something was in Coder’s sock near his ankle. Coder was handcuffed and refused medical attention from first responders.
The deputies contacted a woman who said Coder had been at her home earlier that night when he had allegedly taken what she thought was heroin before passing out. She told deputies they poured water on Coder to wake him up and that he started crying when he regained consciousness, acting irrationally and agitating their dog. A man at the residence told deputies he drove Coder to the parking lot of a village bar and that the woman called police to ask them to check on Coder. The man said he didn’t know what to do. Stoddard said they should have called law enforcement and local EMTs because if they hadn’t found Coder and administered Narcan, he likely would have died from respiratory failure.
Officers searched Coder after handcuffing him and allegedly found a plastic bag weighing 4.1 grams in his sock. The bag was filled with an off-white substance which tested positive for heroin, according to the complaint.
Because of its weight, officers concluded the drugs were likely not just for personal use, but also to sell.
According to court records, Coder is also facing felony charges of third-offense driving while under the influence, driving with a prohibited alcohol concentration, driving with a revoked license, resisting an officer, threatening a law enforcement officer and possession of narcotic drugs from an arrest May 23. A signature bond in the case requires Coder to maintain absolute sobriety and not commit any crimes.
He was also convicted of felony manufacture/delivery of heroin, less than 3 grams, in 2012 and of felony substantial battery by use of a dangerous weapon in 2018.
Coder faces a maximum prison sentence of 35 years and fines up to $60,000. He is scheduled to return to court for a Oct. 1 preliminary hearing.
