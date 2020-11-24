Baraboo man arrested for 5th OWI after crash

A Baraboo man was released Thursday after signing a $2,500 signature bond following his arrest for an alleged fifth drunken driving charge.
Ryan T. Fearn, 45, was also charged for a fifth count of driving with a prohibited alcohol content in Sauk County Circuit Court.
According to the criminal complaint, Fearn was stopped by Wisconsin State Troopers around 3 p.m. Nov. 18 along Man Mound Road in the town of Greenfield. The grey Volkswagen, driven by Fearn, had been spotted as the car that had left the scene of a crash along State Highway 33 near County Highway X earlier in the day.
The trooper wrote in the complaint that he had pulled Fearn over after seeing him cross traffic lines.
When the two troopers asked him where he had been, Fearn said he was driving from Driftless Glen distillery in Baraboo. According to the complaint, Fearn told them he had three or four alcoholic drinks but had stopped drinking roughly two hours earlier.
Fearn refused to take the field sobriety tests.
“No, I don’t want to jump through the hoops,” Fearn said, according to the complaint. “Do whatever you have to do.”
When Fearn refused to allow a trooper to take a preliminary breath test, he was arrested. The troopers found a nearly empty sample bottle of bourbon behind the driver’s seat and a bottle of Bud Light in the trunk of the car.
A Baraboo District Ambulance Service paramedic took a blood sample from Fearn around 5:45 p.m. that day, which was sent to the state laboratory for testing, according to the complaint.
Court records show that Fearn was convicted of OWIs in December 1998, May 2001, August 2004 and December 2010.
As a condition of the signature bond, Fearn must maintain absolute sobriety. He faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of $50,000 for the two felony charges. Fearn is scheduled to return to court Feb. 2.
