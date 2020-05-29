Baraboo man arrested for alleged 6th driving with prohibited alcohol level offense

A Baraboo man, who was arrested Wednesday by Sauk County Sheriff’s deputies for allegedly driving without a court-ordered ignition interlock device, was released from jail Friday after signing a $1,500 signature bond.
According to a press release from Sheriff Chip Meister, 42-year-old Christopher L. Edwards was pulled over by a deputy around 6:30 p.m. on Highway W near Diamond Hill Road in Freedom.
He faces felony charges of driving with a prohibited alcohol concentration, a sixth offense, and possession of marijuana. Edwards was also charged with misdemeanor counts of driving with a revoked license and failing to install an interlock ignition device. Edwards appeared Thursday in court. Conditions of his signature bond include absolute sobriety.
The deputy discovered Edwards had a revoked driver’s license and was not allowed to drive with an alcohol concentration higher than 0.02. Authorities found that Edwards had been drinking and that he had a higher alcohol concentration than permitted while on probation, according to the release.
Deputies searched Edwards’ vehicles and found a substance suspected to be marijuana. They also observed that the vehicle did not have an ignition device.
According to the release, Edwards was arrested and taken to the Sauk County Jail on suspicion of violating his parole through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. During his initial appearance Thursday, Assistant District Attorney Rick Spoentgen requested a $500 cash bond. Edwards’ attorney requested a signature bond instead, saying Edwards poses no danger to the public and has no history of failing to appear in court. Sauk County Circuit Judge Wendy J. N. Klicko set the signature bond.
Edwards is scheduled to return to court July 30.
