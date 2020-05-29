Baraboo man arrested for alleged 6th driving with prohibited alcohol level offense

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Baraboo man, who was arrested Wednesday by Sauk County Sheriff’s deputies for allegedly driving without a court-ordered ignition interlock device, was released from jail Friday after signing a $1,500 signature bond.

According to a press release from Sheriff Chip Meister, 42-year-old Christopher L. Edwards was pulled over by a deputy around 6:30 p.m. on Highway W near Diamond Hill Road in Freedom.

He faces felony charges of driving with a prohibited alcohol concentration, a sixth offense, and possession of marijuana. Edwards was also charged with misdemeanor counts of driving with a revoked license and failing to install an interlock ignition device. Edwards appeared Thursday in court. Conditions of his signature bond include absolute sobriety.

The deputy discovered Edwards had a revoked driver’s license and was not allowed to drive with an alcohol concentration higher than 0.02. Authorities found that Edwards had been drinking and that he had a higher alcohol concentration than permitted while on probation, according to the release.

Deputies searched Edwards’ vehicles and found a substance suspected to be marijuana. They also observed that the vehicle did not have an ignition device.