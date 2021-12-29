Baraboo man arrested for cocaine, meth, crack in Lyndon Station

A Baraboo man is facing drug charges after police allegedly found cocaine, methamphetamine and crack in his vehicle in Lyndon Station.

Eric Crates, 53, of Baraboo is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanors possession of cocaine, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle while revoked with revocation due to alcohol, controlled substance or refusal. If convicted he faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the felony charge.

According to the criminal complaint:

At 1:50 a.m. Oct. 15, Trooper Jeffrey Repaal was patrolling near Lyndon Stations when he observed several vehicles in the parking lot of an adult store he knew to be a frequent area for illicit drug transactions.

A vehicle pulled out of the parking lot in front of Repaal traveling well below the posted speed limit. The vehicle traveled into Lyndon Station then turned down an alleyway and extinguished its headlights. About five minutes later the vehicle pulled back out and began traveling at a speed of 41 mph in a 25 mph zone. Repaal initiated a traffic stop.

