Baraboo man arrested for cocaine, meth, crack in Lyndon Station

A Baraboo man is facing drug charges after police allegedly found cocaine, methamphetamine and crack in his vehicle in Lyndon Station.
Eric Crates, 53, of Baraboo is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanors possession of cocaine, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle while revoked with revocation due to alcohol, controlled substance or refusal. If convicted he faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the felony charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
At 1:50 a.m. Oct. 15, Trooper Jeffrey Repaal was patrolling near Lyndon Stations when he observed several vehicles in the parking lot of an adult store he knew to be a frequent area for illicit drug transactions.
A vehicle pulled out of the parking lot in front of Repaal traveling well below the posted speed limit. The vehicle traveled into Lyndon Station then turned down an alleyway and extinguished its headlights. About five minutes later the vehicle pulled back out and began traveling at a speed of 41 mph in a 25 mph zone. Repaal initiated a traffic stop.
Upon approaching the vehicle, Repaal observed a lone male driver. The driver identified himself as Eric Crates with a Wisconsin ID and stated he did not have a license due to a revocation from a past OWI. Crates stated he went to the adult store to buy a lighter and a sex pill, and had pulled into the alley because he had a friend who lived there who he wanted to visit.
Crates was placed under arrest for operating after revocation. A search of Crates revealed nothing of evidentiary value and Crates was transported to the Juneau County Jail without issue.
Later in the day as Trooper Allan Platt was beginning his shift, Platt noticed a bag containing several smaller bags under the seat in the cruiser. An inspection of the items indicated the bags contained drugs. When Platt opened a folded piece of paper inside the bag Repaal observed a white crystal substance, and a field test of the substance came back positive for methamphetamine.
A further search of the cruiser found 0.6 grams of methamphetamine, 0.8 grams of an unknown blue powder substance, one gram of cocaine, and 0.3 grams of crack.
Review of the in-car camera showed that at one point while Platt and Repaal were outside the cruiser Crates is shifting in the seat, moving his arms and fidgeting while looking down. Shortly after Crates uses his legs in a pushing or dragging motion, and Crates alternates between looking down at the floor and then out the windshield at Platt and Repaal.
Crates is scheduled for a plea hearing April 27 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.