Baraboo man arrested for drug possession after Reedsburg noise complaint

A Baraboo man was released on a $1,000 signature bond Friday after being arrested in Reedsburg.

Joseph J. Harris Jr., 43, was charged in Sauk County Circuit Court with felony possession of up to 15 grams of cocaine with the intent to sell it and misdemeanor charges of possession of amphetamine or LSD or psilocin, which are hallucinogenic mushrooms, as well as marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

According to a release from Reedsburg Police Chief Patrick Cummings, police were called around 1 a.m. Thursday to the 1400 block of East Main Street for a noise complaint. The caller said there was loud music coming from a parked vehicle.

An officer allegedly observed signs of illegal drug use and Harris was arrested. Cummings said the police also seized nearly $3,000 in cash.

Harris appeared in court Thursday for an initial appearance. As a condition of his bond, he is prohibited from possessing any controlled substance. He is scheduled to return to court Jan. 14.

