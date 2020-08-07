Baraboo man arrested for meth possession, obstruction

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Baraboo man was arrested on several charges Aug. 7, including possession of methamphetamine, according to a press release from Reedsburg police.

An officer observed a vehicle in the Reedsburg dog park after open hours at 12:43 a.m. and made contact with the occupants. A passenger in the vehicle, Michael J. Graham, 37, provided the K9 officer with a false name. Officers located numerous drug related items during a search of the vehicle, according to the report.

Graham was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer and felony bail jumping. Graham was transported to the Sauk County Jail.

Reedsburg police encourage anyone with information related to this investigation to contact the Reedsburg Police Department at 608-524-2376.

