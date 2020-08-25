Baraboo man arrested in fatal shooting of Reedsburg woman in Oconto County, authorities say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Baraboo man was arrested in the fatal shooting of a Reedsburg woman in Oconto County on Friday, the Oconto County Sheriff's Office reported.

Oconto County deputies were sent to a town of Doty residence shortly before 1 a.m. Friday on a report of shots fired, Sheriff Todd Skarban said in a statement.

Upon arriving, they found a 31-year-old Reedsburg woman with a gunshot wound and began life-saving measures. She was taken to a hospital, where she died, Skarban said.

Christopher G. Halase, 29, was charged Tuesday with second-degree reckless homicide and homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon. The felony charges carry maximum prison terms of 25 years and 10 years, respectively.

The name of woman have not been released.

An investigation is being conducted by the Oconto County Sheriff's Office, the state Department of Criminal Investigation and the Brown County Medical Examiner's Office, Skarban said.

