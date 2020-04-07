Baraboo man arrested in Reedsburg for OWI 4 after hit and run

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Baraboo man was arrested for his fourth drunken driving offense April 3 after police say he was involved in an alleged hit and run crash in Reedsburg.

Reedsburg police were dispatched to a report of a minor crash near West Main Street and North Albert Avenue at 4:43 p.m., according to a press release from the department. One of the vehicles involved allegedly drove away from the scene and was located on the west side of Reedsburg, according to the release. Reedsburg police said no injuries were reported in the accident.

The driver of the hit and run vehicle, Michael I. Brooks, 61, was arrested for fourth offense OWI, a felony, possession of a controlled substance, hit and run-attended vehicle and felony bail jumping. Brooks was also cited for unsafe lane driving, according to the release. Brooks was transported to the Sauk County Jail.