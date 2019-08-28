A Baraboo man was arrested Aug. 27 in Reedsburg for his sixth drunken driving offense.
Officers with the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office and the Reedsburg Police Department also held James. R Seiler, 55, on tentative charges of driving with a revoked driver's license, obstructing and officer and speeding.
According to a press release from the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, at1:56 p.m., a lieutenant with the sheriff's department observed Seiler driving a 2018 Dodge 1500 pickup truck west on Highway 33 and East Main Street at 55 mph in a 35 mph zone. Seiler also allegedly made three abrupt and unsignaled lane changes for no apparent reason.
When stopped for the traffic violations, police said he gave them a false identity. Signs of intoxication were noticed and a Reedsburg Police sergeant responded to assist.
Seiler’s real identity was discovered, which led to information he had five prior drunken driving convictions, had a revoked driver's license and was on extended supervision for the same offense.
Seiler was convicted and sentenced to two years in state prison in July 2016, with two years of initial confinement and 3 years of extended supervision for drunken driving as a fifth offense and second degree recklessly endangering safety.
He was taken to the Sauk County jail where he awaits a bail hearing.
