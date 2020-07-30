Baraboo man arrested on drunk driving charge while operating moped

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Baraboo man was charged for driving with a prohibited alcohol concentration for a seventh offense after being stopped by a Baraboo Police officer while driving his moped in the city.

Ronald Lee McFarlane, 66, was released on a $1,500 signature bond Thursday.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Sauk County Circuit Court, Baraboo Police Sgt. Mark Lee stopped McFarlane just before 10 p.m. July 24 along Walnut Street after noticing dim headlights and no rear lights on the moped.

After noting McFarlane allegedly had “slightly glossy” eyes, Lee asked McFarlane if he had been drinking alcohol. McFarlane told the officer he had consumed a beer roughly 20 minutes before, drinking two more before that, and said he assumed he had waited long enough to drive safely after drinking, according to the complaint.

After administering a breath test, the officer found McFarlane’s alcohol content to be .064%.

According to online court records, McFarlane was convicted of OWI offenses in July 1992, January 1998, March 2001, April 2006, January 2009 and April 2015.

McFarlane faces a maximum prison sentence of more than 12 years and fines up to $25,000 for the single felony count. He is scheduled to return to court Sept. 29.

