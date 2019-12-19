Baraboo man asks deputy for a 'break' before being arrested for felony OWI

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

However, he denied having consumed alcohol and said he had only gone to the store to buy cigarettes. When Jahnz admitted to having been convicted of a number of OWIs, the deputy said field sobriety tests would need to be taken.

According to the complaint, Jahnz then asked if he could just be “let go” and it could be forgotten because he was outside his home. He asked for the deputy not to pursue any tests because he was currently on probation for his prior conviction. The deputy said that would not be happening.

He was charged with felony operating while intoxicated and operating with a prohibited alcohol content and a misdemeanor charge of driving with a revoked license.

Jahnz was transported to Sauk County Jail after his arrest. He made an initial appearance Wednesday in Sauk County Circuit Court. A $3,000 cash bond was set by Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett.