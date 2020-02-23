Baraboo man caused Amber Alert fleeing warrant related to sexual contact with child

A Baraboo man who fled authorities with a 15-year-old girl was serving jail time for sexual contact with a child after violating a deferred prosecution agreement.
Austin J. Dailey, 19, was pulled over by police Wednesday. Baraboo Police Chief Mark Schauf said an officer recognized the vehicle being driven by Dailey, a 2012 grey Journey SUV, as reported stolen by the owner. The officer saw Dailey and 15-year-old Kiera L. Krumenauer in the vehicle, but Dailey allegedly fled from the officer before the traffic stop could take place.
Schauf said the department received information indicating the girl may have been afraid and didn’t want to be traveling with Dailey, so they issued an Amber Alert. It was cancelled shortly after when the girl was found safely at home.
The Wisconsin Department of Corrections had issued an arrest warrant for Dailey, who failed to return to the Sauk County Jail Huber Center. Schauf said police officers pursued Dailey, but stopped due to safety concerns. According to a release by Green County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Tanner Gilbert, deputies saw the stolen vehicle around 4 p.m. entering the city of Monroe along Highway 69.
Dailey stopped for authorities, only to flee. According to the release, he drove onto Hill Lane, which is a dead end cul de sac, before striking a mailbox as deputies, Monroe Police officers and Wisconsin State Patrol, pursued him as he rejoined the highway. After turning east onto Wisconsin Highway 11, Dailey headed south on a county highway before crossing the Illinois border into Stephenson County.
According to the release, Green County officials ceased their pursuit as Stephenson County Sheriff’s deputies picked up the chase. Shortly after, they were called to assist the Illinois authorities after Dailey crashed into another vehicle and tried to flee on foot before he was arrested by Stephenson County deputies.
Dailey had been placed in jail for violating a deferred prosecution agreement he had entered into Jan. 14. He was charged in August 2018 with felony second-degree sexual assault of a child and causing harm to a child. He was also charged with two misdemeanors of exposing genitals or a pubic area with a child close in age and sexual contact with a 15-year-old child while under age 19.
After pleading guilty to the causing harm, exposure and sexual contact charges, Dailey was sentenced to a three-year deferred prosecution agreement with conditional jail. The six months of jail time was meant to begin March 14, but according to court records, Dailey violated the conditions of his agreement and was ordered to jail Feb. 3.
In a motion to revoke the agreement filed Jan. 28, Sauk County officials said Dailey, who is formerly from Pecatonica, Illinois, had been living in the 700 block of 8th Avenue for roughly six months. However, the district attorney’s office and court records indicated his address is still 245 W. 11th Street in Pecatonica, which is near Rockford, Illinois. The other violation was Dailey’s relationship with a 15-year-old girl. Dailey’s parole agent indicated in his request to place Dailey immediately in jail Jan. 30 that Dailey was seen in a vehicle with the girl and “drove off after being confronted by the girl’s father.” Part of his agreement dictates that Dailey not have contact with any girls under 18, whether physical or through social media or phone calls.
Schauf said he didn’t know why Dailey chose to flee south after dropping the girl off at her home.
According to the criminal complaint, Dailey had been in a relationship with a different 14-year-old girl when he was 17. The girl told authorities Dailey first initiated sexual contact in February 2018 by running his hand under her shorts and underwear while she was trying to sleep. She said she pushed him away. Another incident in March of that year involved Dailey attempting a similar action, but the girl said she allowed him to touch her before eventually telling him to stop. The girl said each encounter wasn’t her intention and that she wanted to “just cuddle and talk.”
Another interaction resulted in the girl pushing Dailey away from her and telling him to stop as he put his mouth on her vagina. According to the complaint, she told the officer she was “uncomfortable” but didn’t want to tell Dailey to stop initially because she was afraid of his reaction.
The final encounter took place in May 2018, when he put his hand inside of her pants, but she told the officer she made Dailey stop because she felt “uneasy.”
Dailey spoke to authorities and verified the details and timeline of the girl’s account. He is currently set to return to court for his previous charges March 20.
