Baraboo man caused Amber Alert fleeing warrant related to sexual contact with child

According to the release, Green County officials ceased their pursuit as Stephenson County Sheriff’s deputies picked up the chase. Shortly after, they were called to assist the Illinois authorities after Dailey crashed into another vehicle and tried to flee on foot before he was arrested by Stephenson County deputies.

Dailey had been placed in jail for violating a deferred prosecution agreement he had entered into Jan. 14. He was charged in August 2018 with felony second-degree sexual assault of a child and causing harm to a child. He was also charged with two misdemeanors of exposing genitals or a pubic area with a child close in age and sexual contact with a 15-year-old child while under age 19.

After pleading guilty to the causing harm, exposure and sexual contact charges, Dailey was sentenced to a three-year deferred prosecution agreement with conditional jail. The six months of jail time was meant to begin March 14, but according to court records, Dailey violated the conditions of his agreement and was ordered to jail Feb. 3.