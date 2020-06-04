Baraboo man charged with battery after allegedly punching woman in the face

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A man charged with battery and suffocation was released from jail after signing a $1,000 signature bond Tuesday in Sauk County Circuit Court.

Daniel J. Gordon, 46, of Baraboo, faces a maximum prison sentence of seven years and fines up to $21,000 for a felony charge of strangulation and misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, Lake Delton Police officer Josiah Gjefle responded to a village residence after being called by a resident of the home who told authorities that he heard Gordon punch a woman in the face after they had been arguing.

Gordon and the woman had been walking near the home when the woman said he had become angry about cigarette butts on the ground near the building. The argument continued inside the home, with Gordon allegedly calling the woman by an explicit insult and cursing as he yelled at her to stop talking.

According to the complaint, the woman told Gordon not to speak to her in that way. He then allegedly grabbed her throat with both hands, making it difficult for her to breathe before she broke away. He then punched her on the right side of the face, according to the complaint.