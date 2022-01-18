Baraboo man charged with eight counts related to sexual assault of child

A Baraboo man remains in custody after being charged with eight felony counts related to sexual assault of a child.
Robert Perkins, 50, Baraboo has been charged with repeated sexual assault of a child, three felony counts of first degree sexual assault of a child, soliciting a child for prostitution, cause child to view/listen to sexual act and two felony counts of exposing genitals to a child.
Perkins remains in custody at Sauk County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond which was set by Sauk County Judge Patricia Barrett on Jan. 10 at Perkins’s initial appearance. Assistant District Attorney requested cash bond be set at $500,000.
Barrett set standard felony conditions and that Perkins is to have no contact with a Baraboo Elementary School and no contact with anyone under the age of 18.
According to the criminal complaint, a Sauk County Sheriff Detective was contacted on Dec. 28 about possible child sexual assault in the town of Excelsior occurring between Aug. 1 and Dec. 25, 2021.
The detective spoke with a couple who was concerned about an 8–year-old being abused. The couple had already met with Sauk County Department of Health Services. During the interview, police were told the child reporting playing "a sex game" with Perkins that involved both of them removing their clothes in a room with a locked door.
This allegedly happened many times with the last time occurring sometime between Thanksgiving and Christmas.
The child said Perkins said what they doing is called having sex. The child asked Perkins to stop but he did not. Perkins allegedly would show the child pornographic images and video on his cell phone.
On Jan. 5, sheriff officers went to Perkins residence and told him he was under arrest for sexual assault of a child. He was taken into custody at the Law Enforcement Center.
The complaint states Perkins was told specifics the child had told authorities and asked about things in the interview that no 8-year-old would ordinarily know. Perkins did not have an answer for why the child knew these things.
During the interview Perkins never said the child was lying and did not overtly deny the allegations, according to the complaint. The officer conducting the interview reported Perkins asked him to do a favor and shoot him in the head.
During a search of Perkins’ residence, officers found items the child mentioned during an interview.
Perkins is facing up to 60 years for each of the four class B felony counts if convicted. He could also be ordered to pay up to $145,000 and possibly 43 in prison if convicted on the remaining four felony counts.