Baraboo man charged with eight counts related to sexual assault of child

This allegedly happened many times with the last time occurring sometime between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

The child said Perkins said what they doing is called having sex. The child asked Perkins to stop but he did not. Perkins allegedly would show the child pornographic images and video on his cell phone.

On Jan. 5, sheriff officers went to Perkins residence and told him he was under arrest for sexual assault of a child. He was taken into custody at the Law Enforcement Center.

The complaint states Perkins was told specifics the child had told authorities and asked about things in the interview that no 8-year-old would ordinarily know. Perkins did not have an answer for why the child knew these things.

During the interview Perkins never said the child was lying and did not overtly deny the allegations, according to the complaint. The officer conducting the interview reported Perkins asked him to do a favor and shoot him in the head.

During a search of Perkins’ residence, officers found items the child mentioned during an interview.