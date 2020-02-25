Baraboo man charged with exposing child, 6, to sex act

A Baraboo man was released from jail on a $1,000 cash bond Tuesday after a 6-year-old girl reported him for directing her to commit sexual acts with him and another young child.

Thomas H. Driver, 56, faces up to 16 years in prison and fines of $35,000 after being charged with felony causing a child under 13 years old to listen to or view sexual acts and exposing his genitals to a child.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Sauk County Circuit Court, a woman reported Driver after a 6-year-old girl told her that he “makes her pee on him” and tells her to remove a young child’s diaper to “play with his thing.”

The 6-year-old told interviewers Friday with Safe Harbor Child Advocacy Center in Madison that Driver had asked her to touch and put her mouth on his penis. He also asked her to pee on him, but the girl said she never did any of it.

According to the complaint, the girl drew a picture of a penis and described Driver’s genitalia. More than once, the girl told interviewers, Driver made her look at him as he masturbated in front of her and allegedly tried to explain the sexual actions he wanted her to take. The girl also said Driver took pictures of her when she was nude.

The conditions of Driver’s bond dictate he cannot have contact with the children or anyone under the age of 16 unless incidental through his job.

