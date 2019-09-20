A Baraboo man was freed on signature bond this week after prosecutors say he groped an 11-year-old girl at a Lake Delton restaurant.
Harold D. Jackson, 34, faces two felony charges of sexual contact with a child under the age of 13 and one count of misdemeanor bail jumping.
During an initial appearance Wednesday in Sauk County Circuit Court, Judge Patricia Barrett set a $3,000 signature bond for Jackson and ordered him to have no contact with any females under the age of 18.
Jackson was booked at the Sauk County Jail and provided a DNA sample on the court's order Wednesday. He signed out on signature bond Thursday and is due for a return hearing Oct. 24.
According to a criminal complaint, Lake Delton Police Officer Brandon Koziol responded March 17 to a residence in Sauk County and spoke with family members who said Jackson inappropriately touched an 11-year-old girl at a restaurant March 16.
Family members said they noticed a "distinct change" in the girl's behavior after the alleged incident.
A Lake Delton Police detective met with the girl March 26 at Safe Harbor in Madison.
"She did not want him touching her, and she wanted to get away from him and stay away from him," the complaint states.
The girl told investigators Jackson touched her at the restaurant and on at least one other occasion while moving a family member out of a nursing home, according to the complaint.
The complaint states Jackson told detectives his hand was "sorta slipping a bit" by accident and that he did not intend harm. "I wasn't doing anything sexual or anything," Jackson said, according to the complaint. "I'm telling you straight up."
