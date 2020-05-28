Baraboo man charged with injuring officer after deputy gets splinter in his eye

A Baraboo man has been charged with causing harm to a police officer after a Sauk County Sheriff’s deputy injured himself attempting to knock down a door to gain access to the room where the man was evading police.
Kodiak R. Brown Ihnen, 31, faces up to seven years in prison and fines up to $21,000 for a felony charge of resisting an officer and misdemeanor charges of battery and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Sauk County Circuit Court, officers were called May 25 to a residence in the 700 block of Rosemary Lane in West Baraboo. One of the residents said a man had walked into their backyard while they were sitting around a fire, asking to hang out with them.
When a man at the home refused, telling Brown Ihnen to leave, he eventually departed but returned minutes later with a guitar. The man again told Brown Ihnen to leave, noting he was likely intoxicated. Brown Ihnen allegedly swung at the man after threatening to kill him, hitting him in the shoulder.
Deputies arrived and proceeded to the motel where the residents said Brown Ihnen had walked back to and attempted to gain access to the room via a keycard provided by a maintenance man, according to the complaint.
Brown Ihnen allegedly stood in front of the door, blocking the deputies from accessing the room. According to the complaint, the deputies knocked into the door multiple times before breaking through and found Brown Ihnen lying on a bed.
He was taken to St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo to be assessed medically where, according to the complaint, he was uncooperative. Deputy Jesse Kirkeng noted pain in one of his eyes. Medical staff determined Kirkeng had an abrasion on his cornea, likely the result of a splinter going into his right eye as they broke down the door.
Brown Ihnen was found guilty of a misdemeanor of resisting an officer in February 2014. He was ordered to pay $379 to the court. Brown Ihnen was released from jail Wednesday after signing a $500 signature bond. He is scheduled to return to court July 21.
