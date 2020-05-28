Baraboo man charged with injuring officer after deputy gets splinter in his eye

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Baraboo man has been charged with causing harm to a police officer after a Sauk County Sheriff’s deputy injured himself attempting to knock down a door to gain access to the room where the man was evading police.

Kodiak R. Brown Ihnen, 31, faces up to seven years in prison and fines up to $21,000 for a felony charge of resisting an officer and misdemeanor charges of battery and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Sauk County Circuit Court, officers were called May 25 to a residence in the 700 block of Rosemary Lane in West Baraboo. One of the residents said a man had walked into their backyard while they were sitting around a fire, asking to hang out with them.

When a man at the home refused, telling Brown Ihnen to leave, he eventually departed but returned minutes later with a guitar. The man again told Brown Ihnen to leave, noting he was likely intoxicated. Brown Ihnen allegedly swung at the man after threatening to kill him, hitting him in the shoulder.

Deputies arrived and proceeded to the motel where the residents said Brown Ihnen had walked back to and attempted to gain access to the room via a keycard provided by a maintenance man, according to the complaint.