Baraboo man charged with maintaining drug trafficking place

The complaint states these items are common in manufacturing meth. The complaint also alleges there was 0.4 grams of methamphetamine in the house, 3.1 grams of THC and various other drug paraphernalia including meth and THC pipes, syringes and digital scales.

Officers spoke with Groom following the execution of the search warrant. Groom allegedly told officers he doesn’t want to be in the drug game, but knows a lot of people. Groom also allegedly told police he buys and sells drugs with another person identified in the complaint as “Slim.”

Groom told officers he has a drug debt with Slim and that he purchased from Slim twice a week. The complaint states that Groom said he was a “horrible drug dealer.”

Groom is scheduled to be back in court in January for a pre-trial conference and a return date in front on Judge Klicko in February.

