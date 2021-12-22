Baraboo man charged with maintaining drug trafficking place

A Baraboo man is facing a number of criminal felony charges related to methamphetamine following a search warrant at the man’s home.
Jake F. Groom, 26, Baraboo, has been charged with five felony drug related charges in Sauk County.
Groom is facing charges of possession of methamphetamine precursors, knowingly possess methamphetamine waste and possession of drug paraphernalia to manufacture, compound, convert, produce or store methamphetamine. He is also facing charges of maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of methamphetamine.
At his initial appearance on Dec. 14 Assistant District Attorney Gabriel Arevalo recommended the cash bond be set at $10,000. However, Judge Wendy Klicko set the cash bond at $500. Groom posted his cash bond Tuesday and was released from custody.
According to the criminal complaint, on Dec. 2 a Special Agent with Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation assisted Sauk County Sheriff’s Department with a search warrant on State Road 136 in the town of Baraboo following reports of Groom being involved with distributing controlled substances.
A methamphetamine cooking vessel was found int he kitchen. During the search law enforcement found a number of things that could be used to make methamphetamine include Coleman fuel, muriaticid and sodium hydroxide or lye.
The complaint states these items are common in manufacturing meth. The complaint also alleges there was 0.4 grams of methamphetamine in the house, 3.1 grams of THC and various other drug paraphernalia including meth and THC pipes, syringes and digital scales.
Officers spoke with Groom following the execution of the search warrant. Groom allegedly told officers he doesn’t want to be in the drug game, but knows a lot of people. Groom also allegedly told police he buys and sells drugs with another person identified in the complaint as “Slim.”
Groom told officers he has a drug debt with Slim and that he purchased from Slim twice a week. The complaint states that Groom said he was a “horrible drug dealer.”
Groom is scheduled to be back in court in January for a pre-trial conference and a return date in front on Judge Klicko in February.
