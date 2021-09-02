Baraboo man charged with meth, marijuana sales hides in car trunk

A man was charged Monday with selling marijuana and up to 50 grams of methamphetamine out of a Baraboo home.

Alexander B. Brogley, 26, of Baraboo, faces more than 39 years in prison and maximum fines of $121,000 for felony charges of possessing up to 50 grams of meth with intent to sell and possessing up to 200 grams of marijuana and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.

He was initially charged in October, but the case dismissed after Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock ruled there was no probable cause for the felony counts after a witness for the prosecution pronounced Brogley's name incorrectly in identifying him during a June hearing, prompting a new case to be opened.

According to the criminal complaint, Brogley had to be forcibly removed from a vehicle after hiding in its trunk.

The call came to authorities when Brogley caused a disturbance at a home around 1:30 a.m. Oct. 9 in the 1200 block of Victoria Circle. He began yelling and hitting objects. A witness said he was angry because he had “gotten robbed” when he was out in downtown Baraboo earlier that night.