Baraboo man charged with neglect in child death

A Baraboo man has been charged with felony child neglect that resulted in the death of a 9-year-old.
Christopher J. Fisher, 43, faces a maximum prison sentence of 25 and fines up to $100,000.
According to the criminal complaint filed in Sauk County Circuit Court, a 9-year-old was found lying face down and unconscious around 1 p.m. July 29 at a Lake Delton home along Whitetail Boulevard. Emergency responders discovered the child’s mother performing CPR on the child in the bathroom of the residence.
The child was taken to St. Clare Hospital for more life saving efforts, but the attending physician announced the death of the child just after 3 p.m.
According to the complaint, Fisher had complained to officers about watching children all week and had said he forgot a neighborhood child was coming to the house that day. He made lunch for them and allowed the two children to play. Fisher said the visiting child would walk out to the living room to give him periodic updates about meaningless things the pair were doing and would consistently exaggerate.
Family members told police that the child would also eat his food very fast. Dr. Michael Stier, a forensic pathologist at UW Hospital of Madison identified the cause of death as asphyxiation due to choking in his preliminary autopsy findings.
The friend told police that he had told Fisher the other child was “dying” in the bathroom. According to the complaint, Fisher said he assumed they were being dramatic about a harmless game and looked down the hallway to see the child on his hands and knees with a puppy and assumed the child was playing or teaching the puppy how to play dead.
Fisher ordered the friend to go to a room and not come out unless it was to use the bathroom or it was an emergency. The friend said “I was in panic” because the child was choking in the bathroom, and didn’t know what to do, even when Fisher yelled for the child a few times.
The complaint states that Fisher said it was “not like” the child not to answer when he yelled and was visibly upset talking to police, questioning out loud why he didn’t walk to the bathroom to check on the child who was likely choking on part of the lunch he had served them.
Another child that had gone with the child’s mother for an appointment came back to the house and saw the child passed out on the bathroom floor with the sink running and vomit in the toilet. The visiting friend was sitting on a bed just staring at the wall when she found him, she told police. She said Fisher had been dozing in a chair which did not give him a view of the hallway. Only after finding the child passed out did she pull him out of the bathroom and partially into the hallway.
Fisher will make an initial court appearance Nov. 18.
