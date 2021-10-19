Baraboo man charged with negligence in death of father

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When the detective reviewed the power of attorney documents, he found that it did not protect the man but “specifically listed Paul’s rights to do things most POA would prohibit,” including borrowing money in his father’s name, change beneficiaries on his life insurance, use his retirement money as he wanted, use Social Security funds to pay for housing improvements, give his father’s money to whoever he chooses and to open credit accounts in his father’s name.

“Paul quit his job and had been living off” the man’s “money for 11 years, far before” the man had been deemed incompetent by doctors in 2019, according to the complaint.

In speaking with two separate doctors who saw the man after he was brought to each hospital, the detective found that blood tests showed the man was malnourished and had the ulcer “for some time.” One doctor said Jorgensen told him he had tried home remedies, but the sore was unclean.