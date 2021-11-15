 Skip to main content
Baraboo man charged with repeatedly sexually assaulting child 3 decades ago
Sauk County Courthouse stock 3 wiscnews web only
BRAD ALLEN/News Republic

A man who was sentenced to prison in August for exposing two children to sex acts and genitalia now faces charges of sexually assaulting a child multiple times 30 years ago.

Driver 111621

Driver

Thomas H. Driver, 57, of West Baraboo, was charged with three felony counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child, which each carry a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and a fine up to $10,000.

Driver was sentenced Sept. 3 to five years in prison and five years of extended supervision in Sauk County Circuit Court. Conditions of the sentence include that Driver register as a sex offender, provide a DNA sample, undergo any ordered counseling and have contact with children under 16, including the children in the case, their homes, schools or family’s workplace.

Baraboo man charged with exposing child, 6, to sex act

In that case, a 6-year-old told forensic interviewers that Driver had tried to force the children into sexual acts, exposed them to acts and took nude photos of the 6-year-old. Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett sentenced Driver to two years of probation for the count of exposing genitals to a child. Thirteen counts of possessing child sexual abuse content were dismissed, as were two counts of child sexual exploitation.

It was that case that brought forward a former child who said that Driver had “groomed” her since she was 8. Grooming is the act of gaining the trust of a child in order to sexually exploit them.

According to the complaint, the child, who is now an adult, met with a Sauk County Sheriff’s detective Aug. 5 to talk about the alleged abuse Driver inflicted on her beginning in 1988. The woman said she didn’t know why charges weren’t pursued when she reported the assaults in 2004.

The woman said Driver and his ex-wife were friends of her parents and that she would occasionally stay at Driver’s home in rural Spring Green. From her first stay, she said Driver would walk around in an open robe without any other clothes on. He first introduced the child to pornography before sexually assaulting her, according to the complaint.

Driver is set to make an initial appearance Dec. 15 in court.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

