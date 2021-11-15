Baraboo man charged with repeatedly sexually assaulting child 3 decades ago

A man who was sentenced to prison in August for exposing two children to sex acts and genitalia now faces charges of sexually assaulting a child multiple times 30 years ago.

Thomas H. Driver, 57, of West Baraboo, was charged with three felony counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child, which each carry a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and a fine up to $10,000.

Driver was sentenced Sept. 3 to five years in prison and five years of extended supervision in Sauk County Circuit Court. Conditions of the sentence include that Driver register as a sex offender, provide a DNA sample, undergo any ordered counseling and have contact with children under 16, including the children in the case, their homes, schools or family’s workplace.

In that case, a 6-year-old told forensic interviewers that Driver had tried to force the children into sexual acts, exposed them to acts and took nude photos of the 6-year-old. Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett sentenced Driver to two years of probation for the count of exposing genitals to a child. Thirteen counts of possessing child sexual abuse content were dismissed, as were two counts of child sexual exploitation.