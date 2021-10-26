Baraboo man charged with retail theft in Portage

Portage Police received a shoplifting complaint at the Portage Wal-Mart. When they arrived they arrested a man who allegedly attempted to steal over $600 in electronics.

Calvin W. Broas, 30, Baraboo, was arrested for felony retail theft-intentionally take (>$500), a class I felony, and two counts of felony bail jumping, a class H felony, in Columbia County.

At his initial appearance on Oct. 21 Judge Todd Hepler set Broas’ cash bond at $500 with standard felony conditions. As of Tuesday, Broas remained in custody at the Columbia County Jail.

According to the criminal complaint, On Oct. 19 Portage officers went to the Portage Wal-Mart. They were given a description of the suspect. A man matching the description was seen behind a building down the street on New Pinery Road.

Portage Police Sgt. Eric Walter reported seeing a man fitting the description of the suspect and questioned him. The suspect, later identified by Wisconsin driver’s license as Broas, allegedly admitted to recently leaving Wal-Mart but left items behind in the store.

Officers then went to Wal-Mart where employees showed Walters’s items in a black tote bag, it contained numerous PC games, markers, a lighter and many electronic items.

