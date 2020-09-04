Baraboo man charged with robbery by force in Lake Delton

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Baraboo man faces charges after allegedly holding a woman down as another person assaulted her, damaging her vehicle and taking cash from her purse by force.

Andrew A. Lee, 27, faces a maximum prison sentence of 25 years and fines up to $101,000 after being charged with felony robbery with use of force, false imprisonment and misdemeanor counts of battery, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, carrying a concealed knife and bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, Lake Delton Police Officer Kevin Adrian responded Aug. 26 to a home in the village after being called for a fight.

A man said Lee had been fighting with a woman outside the home when he stepped in to try to break it up. The man said Lee bumped into him twice before “body slamming” him to the ground. He had bloody scrapes on his arms and legs, according to the complaint.

The man told the officer Lee and two women had driven away from the residence to get food. When they were gone, he found a case in a bedroom that had heroin and needles. The man said he called one of the women to tell her about it. He told the officer that when the woman arrived with Lee and the other person, she was being yelled at by Lee, who was using expletives to insult her.