Baraboo man charged with robbery by force in Lake Delton

A Baraboo man faces charges after allegedly holding a woman down as another person assaulted her, damaging her vehicle and taking cash from her purse by force.
Andrew A. Lee, 27, faces a maximum prison sentence of 25 years and fines up to $101,000 after being charged with felony robbery with use of force, false imprisonment and misdemeanor counts of battery, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, carrying a concealed knife and bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint, Lake Delton Police Officer Kevin Adrian responded Aug. 26 to a home in the village after being called for a fight.
A man said Lee had been fighting with a woman outside the home when he stepped in to try to break it up. The man said Lee bumped into him twice before “body slamming” him to the ground. He had bloody scrapes on his arms and legs, according to the complaint.
The man told the officer Lee and two women had driven away from the residence to get food. When they were gone, he found a case in a bedroom that had heroin and needles. The man said he called one of the women to tell her about it. He told the officer that when the woman arrived with Lee and the other person, she was being yelled at by Lee, who was using expletives to insult her.
The officer found the woman in the residence crying and holding an ice pack to her head. She told the officer that when she yelled at Lee about having drugs in the house, the other woman in the backseat of the car yelled at her and told her not to “talk to him like that,” insulting her in the process, before reaching around to pin her shoulder to the front seat and began hitting her.
As the woman struggled to get free, she told the officer that Lee held her arms down in the seat. According to the complaint, the woman said the other woman struck her up to 10 times. The officer noted bumps on the side of her head and swelling on her cheek. The woman told the officer that the attacker provides Lee with heroin, which is why he helped hold her down.
When she managed to get free, she said Lee threatened to murder her and grabbed her purse, taking about $120 in cash from her wallet before parking her vehicle at the end of the driveway. Lee then allegedly kicked the front panels of the car and slashed one of its tires with a knife he was carrying.
Another officer spoke to Lee, who admitted he took the cash because he needed a place to stay. Lee said the heroin found in the residence belonged to the other woman, who he admitted had committed the attack in the vehicle, according the complaint. The complaint did not indicate whether Lee admitted or denied holding down the woman as the other woman hit her.
Lee has another case of misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct pending against him in Sauk County from November. His bond in that case carries conditions that he not engage in any criminal activity and not have any contact with the attacked woman.
Lee recently signed a $1,000 signature bond in Sauk County Circuit Court. Conditions of his bond require him not to have contact with the attacked woman, the residence, or the man he allegedly attacked. Lee is scheduled to return to court Oct. 29.
