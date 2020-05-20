Baraboo man charged with selling cocaine, maintaining drug place

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 29-year-old Baraboo man faces up to 25 years in prison for two felony charges of delivering cocaine in Baraboo.

Cory J. Brown also faces up to three years and six months in prison for maintaining a drug trafficking place in downtown Baraboo and another three years and six months for delivering THC.

According to the criminal complaint, a confidential informant told a Sauk County Sheriff’s Department detective on March 13, 2019 that he was buying marijuana from Brown at his apartment for the past one and a half years and he generally purchased 1 pound from Brown for $1,800 every month. The informant said he had seen as much as 5 pounds of marijuana located inside the apartment. The informant said Brown would sometimes pick up his marijuana from Brown’s source at the Ho Chunk Casino in Madison.

The informant reached out to Brown via Snapchat to inquire about purchasing a half-pound of marijuana to be picked up March 27, 2019, the complaint states. Brown told the informant that he also had some “fire blow,” which is a term for quality cocaine, and the informant agreed to also purchase a gram of cocaine along with the marijuana.