Baraboo man charged with selling methamphetamine near elementary school

Sauk County Circuit Court officials recently rescheduled the initial appearance of a Baraboo man after confusion over whether he was currently residing in Sauk County Jail.
Edward M. Singleton, 54, faces more than 83 years in prison and fines up to $150,000 for felony charges of possessing up to 50 grams of amphetamines with the intent to sell them near a school, maintaining a drug trafficking place and four counts of bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint, Singleton was driving a van owned by Melissa M. Campos-Aguilar when he was stopped June 24 and officers found narcotics and a pipe in the vehicle as well as a coin purse and makeup bag which Campos-Aguilar said Singleton asked her to use to hide drugs.
Officers tested the substances found in the van and found there was roughly 2 grams of cocaine, more than 13 grams of methamphetamine and 1.6 grams of heroin.
Police also searched his home, which is near St. John’s Lutheran School, and found metal boxes which held illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia and items used to package and sell drugs, like bags and digital scales. There were also “several prescription bottles in the bedside table drawer,” according to the complaint.
A detective tested the drugs found in the cases at Singleton’s home and found more than 20.5 grams of meth.
According to the complaint, Singleton made calls from the jail to Campos-Aguilar in which he specifically identified the boxes found in a bedroom as his and discussed how she could take the blame for some of the drugs found in her van.
Singleton faces bail jumping charges related to pending cases in Sauk County, including burglary June 15, meth possession June 18 and April 6 and driving with a revoked license May 24.
He is scheduled to make an initial appearance Wednesday.
