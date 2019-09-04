A Baraboo man facing three sexual assault charges in Sauk County Circuit Court was released Wednesday on a $2,500 signature bond.
William A. Metzger, 75, made an initial appearance after three counts of first-degree child sexual assault were filed Wednesday by the district attorney's office. A return hearing was scheduled for Oct. 11.
According to a criminal complaint, Metzger reported himself to the Baraboo Police Department on Saturday. Metzger told police he was suspected of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl, who is now 8, on multiple occasions between August 2016 and December 2018.
Metzger told police he only recalled two occasions in which he touched the girl "like a dummy." He told police the girl tried "fondling herself" and that he showed her how.
"I started feeling bad about this," Metzger allegedly told police, after also explaining the girl's parents had recently attended a Bible study session where children were advised about adulthood and identifying sexual misconduct.
The girl told her parents Metzger "had done something, and that was me," he told police, according to the complaint.
Baraboo Police Officer Brian Voltz asked Metzger, "to the best of your recollection, this only happened twice?"
"Twice that I know of, that I can remember," Metzger told police, according to the complaint.
According to the complaint, Metzger also told police the girl told her father that eight or 10 assaults had taken place, but Metzger told the girl's father he could remember no more than five incidents of sexual contact.
Court records indicate Metzger has not previously faced any felony charges in Wisconsin.
