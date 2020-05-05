Baraboo man charged with stalking, strangulation

A former Wisconsin Dells man was recently charged in Sauk County Circuit Court for allegedly attacking a woman in her home.
Reginald Williams, 47, of Baraboo, faces felony counts of stalking resulting in bodily harm, bail jumping and strangulation as well as misdemeanor charges of battery and disorderly conduct.
According to the criminal complaint, Baraboo Police Officer Brendon Meyer responded to a call April 13 within the 800 block of 12th Street. A woman there said that Williams had drank most of a bottle of tequila and became angry, choking her with his hands and pulling chunks of her hair out. The woman alleged that Williams threatened to kill and then end his own life.
Williams has a history of similar behavior, according to the complaint. In June, he allegedly punched a woman repeatedly while she was asleep and had strangled her over an argument about a cell phone.
He faces a maximum prison sentence of 31 years and fines up to $91,000. Williams signed a $1,000 cash bond April 15 that requires he maintain absolute sobriety, not possess firearms and have no contact with the woman cited in the complaint. He has a court proceeding Tuesday.
