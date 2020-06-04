Baraboo man charged with strangulation released from jail

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Baraboo man charged with allegedly strangling a woman was recently released from jail after signing a $500 signature bond.

Norman E. Wilson II, 39, faces more than six years in prison and fines up to $11,000 for a felony count of strangulation and suffocation and a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Sauk County Circuit Court, Baraboo police were called to a residence around 10:30 p.m. May 28 in the 900 block of Moore Street. Officers arrived to find Wilson had left the building. A woman in the home said Wilson had broken two large windows earlier when she was outside of the residence.

The woman told officers Wilson had left for a while, but had returned yelling at her. According to the complaint, when she began moving to another room Wilson jumped on the couch and began strangling her. She told officers it was painful and had significantly cut off her ability to breathe.

After warning Wilson not to harm a cat that was near the couch, the woman said he again lunged at her and obstructed her airway. There were also notable bruises on the woman’s arms and throat area that she said Wilson had caused.

Wilson was later located and arrested. He is scheduled to return to court July 31.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.