A Baraboo man is facing his fifth operating while intoxicated charge after driving “crazy” in Mauston.
Kerry Funmaker Sr., 59, of Baraboo is charged with felony operating while intoxicated, fifth offense. He faces up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both, if convicted.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 8:37 p.m. Aug. 10 a driving complaint was called into Juneau County Dispatch of a black Chevy Camaro driving “crazy” and had “cut off” the reporting party. The reporting party told dispatch that the vehicle had turned onto Highway 58 and passed a vehicle in a no passing zone.
The reporting party followed the vehicle onto Welch Prairie Road, where they both stopped at Castle Rock Golf Course. Deputy Danica Gordon met the reporting party at the golf course, where the Camaro was located in the walkway of the parking lot.
Gordon approached the vehicle and saw the two occupants searching for something in the golf carts. Kerry Funmaker told Gordon that his wife lost her phone, so they came back to the golf course to search for it.
You have free articles remaining.
Funmaker confirmed the Camaro was his vehicle, and stated his wife was driving. He told Gordon he had a couple beers a couple hours ago. Gordon smelled an odor of intoxicants coming from Funmaker.
Funmaker’s wife stated that her husband was driving the vehicle. Gordon again asked Funmaker who was driving, and he admitted to driving the vehicle. He then agreed to perform field sobriety testing.
During the Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus and Walk and Turn testing Gordon observed 11 clues that Funmaker was intoxicated. Funmaker was unable to perform the One Leg Stand test.
Funmaker was placed under arrest and transported to the Juneau County Jail, where he agreed to an evidentiary chemical blood test.
Funmaker is scheduled for an initial appearance at the Juneau County Justice Center Oct. 9.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)