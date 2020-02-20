Baraboo man charged with 5th OWI allegedly overdosed, received treatment, then drove away from Mauston gas station

A Baraboo man is facing charges for his fifth operating while under the influence violation after he allegedly drove away from a Mauston gas station immediately after receiving Narcan for an overdose from emergency personnel.

Frank Didomenico, 33, of Baraboo is charged with felony operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, fifth offense. He faces up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both, if convicted.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 3:43 a.m. Jan. 31 two officers responded to a medical call at the Kwik Trip on Gateway Avenue in Mauston for a male customer who fell and hit his head.

An officer tried unsuccessfully to assist the male and asked EMS to bring Narcan. After administering the Narcan the male was assisted by EMS.

The clerk informed the officers the male’s vehicle was still running at a gas pump. After running the license plate, the officers discovered the vehicle belonged to Frank Didomenico.

About 10 minutes later, two additional officers arrived at the scene. After they arrived, Trooper Coady Schiltz observed a male, later identified as Didomenico, get into the vehicle and drive away.