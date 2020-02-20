Baraboo man charged with 5th OWI allegedly overdosed, received treatment, then drove away from Mauston gas station

A Baraboo man is facing charges for his fifth operating while under the influence violation after he allegedly drove away from a Mauston gas station immediately after receiving Narcan for an overdose from emergency personnel.
Frank Didomenico, 33, of Baraboo is charged with felony operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, fifth offense. He faces up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both, if convicted.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 3:43 a.m. Jan. 31 two officers responded to a medical call at the Kwik Trip on Gateway Avenue in Mauston for a male customer who fell and hit his head.
An officer tried unsuccessfully to assist the male and asked EMS to bring Narcan. After administering the Narcan the male was assisted by EMS.
You have free articles remaining.
The clerk informed the officers the male’s vehicle was still running at a gas pump. After running the license plate, the officers discovered the vehicle belonged to Frank Didomenico.
About 10 minutes later, two additional officers arrived at the scene. After they arrived, Trooper Coady Schiltz observed a male, later identified as Didomenico, get into the vehicle and drive away.
Schiltz asked an officer at the scene if the person who got in the vehicle and left was the same person who overdosed. The officers stated Didomenico refused medical support from EMS, but EMS did tell him he should not be driving.
Schiltz exited the gas station and attempted to catch up to the vehicle, eventually locating and stopping the vehicle on Interstate 94 near mile marker 75. Schiltz identified the driver as Didomenico and observed his speech as sluggish, his movement slow, and other signs of possible impairment consistent with heroin use.
Asked if he knew he was not supposed to be driving, Didomenico said he did not know he was not supposed to drive. He said EMTs had him sign a release form and cleared him to leave.
Schiltz told Didomenico to exit the vehicle, and asked if would perform standard field sobriety tests, to which Didomenico acquiesced. Schiltz administered ttests, during which Didomenico displayed numerous signs of impairment.
Didomenico was placed under arrest, and later released on a $300 cash bond. He is scheduled for an initial appearance Feb. 26 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.