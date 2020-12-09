Baraboo man faces 7th OWI charge

A Baraboo man faces a maximum prison sentence of 36 years after being charged with a 7th offense of drunk driving.

Jonathan M. Orth, 52, appeared Monday in Sauk County Circuit Court. Judge Michael Screnock set a $1,500 cash bond amount for charges of 7th offense driving while intoxicated, driving with a prohibited alcohol content and a misdemeanor count of a fourth offense or more of driving with a revoked license.

According to the complaint, Reedsburg Police Officer Jeremy Drexler stopped a vehicle being driven by Orth around 5 p.m. after he allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign along Eighth Street at Myrtle Street in the city.

When the officer asked for his driver’s license, Orth allegedly said he didn’t have one but identified himself by name and when asked, told the officer he had just consumed one beer that evening.

According to the complaint, when the officer said it seemed like Orth had consumed more than one beer, he said he was “caught” and that he had drank roughly nine or 10 beers before getting in the truck to drive to Baraboo.