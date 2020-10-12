 Skip to main content
Baraboo man faces drug charges after found passed out behind the wheel of running car
Baraboo man faces drug charges after found passed out behind the wheel of running car

A Baraboo man signed a $2,500 signature bond Thursday in Sauk County Circuit Court after being arrested for allegedly possessing drugs within intent to sell them.

Christopher R. Crawford Jr., 37, faces a maximum prison sentence of more than 31 years and fines up to $60,500. He was charged with felony possession with intent to sell heroin and amphetamines, up to 3 grams each, as well as bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint, Crawford was found unconscious behind the wheel of his vehicle around 4:30 p.m., Oct. 6, at the First Stop gas station in Delton. A witness saw him driving erratically, going into the ditch multiple times and nearly hitting a pedestrian near the Ho-Chunk casino before coming to a stop at the store.

A Sauk County Sheriff’s deputy pulled up next to the vehicle, noting that the brake lights were still illuminated. The deputy noticed Crawford had small pupils and slurred his speech as he answered questions about driving from Baraboo to see a friend. He refused to perform field sobriety tests and said he had not drank any alcohol or taken any drugs that would affect his behavior, according to the complaint.

Crawford was arrested and the K-9 unit searched the vehicle. While searching Crawford, the deputy reportedly found a small ring box in his pocket with “Crawford spontaneously stated that there was dope in the box.”

Deputies found roughly 21 pieces of evidence that included more than 11.5 grams of suspected heroin and nearly 28 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine.

Crawford is scheduled to return for a preliminary hearing Dec. 10 in Sauk County court.

