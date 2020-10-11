Baraboo man faces drug charges after police investigation

A Baraboo man had his bond set at $100 cash after making an initial appearance Friday in Sauk County Circuit Court on drug charges.

Alexander B. Brogley, 25, was arrested by the Baraboo Police Department after someone called about a physical disturbance Friday in the 1200 block of Victoria Circle, according to a press release from Captain Rob Sinden.

During investigation on the call, illegal narcotic drugs were found in the home, including about 113 grams of marijuana wax and nearly 16 grams of “suspected amphetamine/methamphetamine.”

Brogley was charged in court that same day on felony drug charges. He faces charges of felony possession with intent to sell between 10 and 50 grams of amphetamines and possession with intent to sell marijuana up to 200 grams, both repeater offenses. He was also charged with misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.

Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock set Brogley’s bond at $100 cash. Conditions of the bond include no violent or abusive contact with the person Brogley allegedly targeted during the disturbance and no possession of any controlled substances without a valid prescription.