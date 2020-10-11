Baraboo man faces drug charges after police investigation

A Baraboo man had his bond set at $100 cash after making an initial appearance Friday in Sauk County Circuit Court on drug charges.
Alexander B. Brogley, 25, was arrested by the Baraboo Police Department after someone called about a physical disturbance Friday in the 1200 block of Victoria Circle, according to a press release from Captain Rob Sinden.
During investigation on the call, illegal narcotic drugs were found in the home, including about 113 grams of marijuana wax and nearly 16 grams of “suspected amphetamine/methamphetamine.”
Brogley was charged in court that same day on felony drug charges. He faces charges of felony possession with intent to sell between 10 and 50 grams of amphetamines and possession with intent to sell marijuana up to 200 grams, both repeater offenses. He was also charged with misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.
Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock set Brogley’s bond at $100 cash. Conditions of the bond include no violent or abusive contact with the person Brogley allegedly targeted during the disturbance and no possession of any controlled substances without a valid prescription.
Brogley was found guilty after pleading no contest to a felony marijuana possession charge in May 2019 and sentenced to three years of probation. The conditions of his probation included an alcohol and other drug assessment, no contact with someone he threatened violence against and to maintain absolute sobriety at all times.
Screnock sentenced Brogley to 20 days in jail for the charge, which was suspended until September 2021 on the condition he complete 480 hours of public service. Other charges of felony bail jumping, battery and disorderly conduct were dismissed, but “read in,” which means they were considered in sentencing.
Brogley faces a maximum prison sentence of more than 29 years and fines up to $121,000. He is scheduled to return to court Dec. 17 for a preliminary hearing.
