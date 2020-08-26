Baraboo man faces felony charges in connection with fatal shooting of Reedsburg woman in Oconto County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Baraboo man has been charged in Oconto County Court with the fatal shooting of a Reedsburg woman.

Christopher G. Halase, 29, was charged Tuesday with second-degree reckless homicide and homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon. The felony charges carry maximum prison terms of 25 years and 10 years, respectively.

Halase made an initial appearance in court Wednesday by means of video and is currently out on a $10,000 cash bond with conditions not to possess any firearms/to be removed from residence, according to the Wisconsin Circuit Court Access website. His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 17.

A press release from the Oconto County Sheriff's Office said deputies were sent to the scene shortly before 1 a.m. Friday in the town of Doty for a report of shots fired. Upon arriving, live saving measures began immediately on a 31-year-old woman from Reedsburg with life threatening injuries from a gunshot wound. The woman was transported to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

The sheriff’s office has not released the woman’s name.

The Baraboo News Republic and the Green Bay Press-Gazette contributed to this report.