A Baraboo man was charged Monday with felony and misdemeanor counts of sexual assault following his actions at a bar in Lake Delton.
Jordan L. Marshall, 23, faces charges of third-degree and fourth-degree sexual assault in Sauk County Circuit Court.
According to the criminal complaint, an officer with the Lake Delton Police Department responded to a call at about 3 a.m. Sept. 30 at the Wilderness Resort. The call was placed by guest who was staying there with family.
The woman told police she was drinking at the resort with a friend and lamenting over a recent breakup. Marshall was the bartender there, and according to the woman, was listening to her complaints and pouring strong drinks. When the bar closed at 11 p.m., Marshall suggested they go to neighboring Monk’s Bar & Grill.
The woman told police she and her friend invited Marshall to go with them because he seemed nice. The pair eventually made their way to the Green Owl, a bar near Monk’s, to dance. While the two were dancing together, Marshall joined them. When the woman’s friend went to the bathroom, she said Marshall became more touchy and got closer to her while dancing.
She said he began to kiss her neck and then quickly moved his hand under her shirt and the other down the back of her pants, entering her vagina with two fingers. The woman said she pulled away from the sharp pain and in shock, attempted to get away from Marshall.
Authorities spoke to the bartender who was working that night. She told them that her view was partially obscured and was serving customers so she could not speak to whether Marshall put his hands in the woman’s pants. However, she said the woman was happily dancing and then suddenly seemed very upset. The bartender mouthed a question to the woman asking if she was OK, to which the woman mouthed back, “Help me,” the bartender said.
The woman said the bartender helped to distract Marshall by playing dice at the bar while she and her friend slipped out the door. The bartender said she remembered the woman having two drinks, at one point paying Marshall back for a drink he had bought her.
The bartender said she couldn’t see everything that took place, but she mimicked what she saw Marshall doing by running her hands all over her own upper body while talking to police.
Marshall faces a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and 9 months in prison, as well as a fine of up to $35,000. He is slated to appear in court Nov. 27.
