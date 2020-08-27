Baraboo man facing felony charges of killing sister in Octonto County shooting

OCONTO COUNTY — A weekend family trip turned tragic after a Baraboo man allegedly shot a woman he said was his sister.
Christopher G. Halase, 29, was charged Aug. 25 with second-degree reckless homicide and homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon, both felony charges. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of operate a firearm w/controlled substance. The felony charges carry maximum prison terms of 25 years and 10 years, respectively.
The victim, described in a press release from the Oconto County Sheriff’s Department as a 31-year-old woman from Reedsburg, died at the hospital as a result of the gunshot wound. As of Thursday, the sheriff’s office has not released the victim's name.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Oconto County sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to a residence in the town of Doty shortly before 1 a.m. Aug. 21. When arriving on scene, the deputy saw Halase acting erratically and he was uncooperative. Because Halase was slightly combative, the deputy placed him in the squad car so the officer could begin an initial investigation. Halase was also yelling and swearing at the deputy saying something to the effect that his “sister was shot.”
When the officer went inside the house, other family members had begun life saving measures on the victim, including applying compression to the gunshot wound and chest compressions. The deputy took over compressions until emergency medical personnel arrived.
The deputy went outside to speak with Halase, who was still belligerent, detained in the squad car. Halase told the deputy the location of “two guns” in a garage, which he said he owned. Halase told the deputy the guns belonged to him and should be a 9mm pistol and .45 caliber. He claimed his sister was shot with the 9mm gun.
Halase told the deputy it was “his fault for not clearing the round” and the victim “was afraid of guns.” According to the complaint, he also repeated to the deputy the victim “shot herself.” Halase told the officer he didn’t know how the guns got outside, but later recanted and told the deputy he placed them in the garage.
The deputy located the firearms. He found the 9mm gun completely unloaded and the .45 caliber handgun had a fully-loaded magazine and a round in the chamber. The 9mm also had a child lock device on it, which the deputy found odd.
A woman, identified as the mother of the victim in the complaint, told the deputy the victim and her relatives had arrived at her house the day before for a weekend vacation. She also said Halase and his family had arrived later that evening and they went to a restaurant for dinner and drinks. When they returned, Halase went outside to shoot guns. Later on, the victim's mother, and other family members were talking in a bedroom when Halase showed up in the doorway. The mother claimed she “heard a gunshot” and saw the victim “immediately fall over on the bed.”
The mother told the deputy Halase ran out of the bedroom and she heard “one gunshot” outside the home and later saw him coming out of the garage/garden shed.
After awhile, Halase spoke with the deputy, who police say appeared more collected than before. Halase told the deputy he was “intoxicated” but not “hammered.” He said he had arrived earlier in the day and shot his two pistols at a target in the backyard of the residence. He claimed the victim and other family members shot the guns as well. He stated the victim was afraid of guns and was proud she shot the entire clip. He also told the deputy he shot the guns in the backyard after returning to the residence upon having dinner and drinks with family members.
Halase told the deputy he put the guns away in the garage and went in the house. He was unsure how the victim was shot but was sure she “accidentally shot herself.” He offered little information as to how the 9mm gun the victim shot herself with got back in the garage. Halase denied going outside and shooting the gun after the victim was shot. The deputy told Halase his story did not match what the other witnesses told him.
Both family members and Halase told the deputy there were no arguments or disagreements between them leading up to the incident.
Halase’s next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 17.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.