Baraboo man facing felony charges of killing sister in Octonto County shooting

The mother told the deputy Halase ran out of the bedroom and she heard “one gunshot” outside the home and later saw him coming out of the garage/garden shed.

After awhile, Halase spoke with the deputy, who police say appeared more collected than before. Halase told the deputy he was “intoxicated” but not “hammered.” He said he had arrived earlier in the day and shot his two pistols at a target in the backyard of the residence. He claimed the victim and other family members shot the guns as well. He stated the victim was afraid of guns and was proud she shot the entire clip. He also told the deputy he shot the guns in the backyard after returning to the residence upon having dinner and drinks with family members.

Halase told the deputy he put the guns away in the garage and went in the house. He was unsure how the victim was shot but was sure she “accidentally shot herself.” He offered little information as to how the 9mm gun the victim shot herself with got back in the garage. Halase denied going outside and shooting the gun after the victim was shot. The deputy told Halase his story did not match what the other witnesses told him.

Both family members and Halase told the deputy there were no arguments or disagreements between them leading up to the incident.

Halase’s next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 17.

