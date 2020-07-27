Baraboo man facing meth dealing charges after Sauk County Drug Task Force raid

Stevens told the officers no one was allowed to do drugs at the residence. The task force discovered a scale, bags used for drug storage and a bag that had methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

When asked who the methamphetamine belongs to, Stevens said he had “taken the blame for other different crimes” and would “take the blame for this.” When the officer told them if neither confessed to who had possession of the drugs they both would be arrested, Stevens said, “I told you, the drugs were mine,” according to the complaint. He was taken to the Sauk County Jail.

In a discussion with officers, Maudlin said she allowed Stevens to sell methamphetamine out of the residence because he was trying to support himself financially while in the process of attempting to secure disability assistance. She said he also uses the methamphetamine intravenously, but she does not condone his actions and stays away from him while he is taking part in drug-related activities.

Officers found the bag containing drugs had 0.1 grams of methamphetamine after testing.

Stevens faces a maximum prison sentence of nearly 13 years and fines up to $25,500. He is scheduled to return to court Oct. 2.

