Baraboo man, father maintain innocence as he faces sentencing for shooting sister

All three were trying to help Ashley. Chris said he ran to the kitchen and picked up two blue rags, bringing them back to apply pressure to Ashley’s neck. He had also grabbed the phone after they had called for an ambulance, yelling at the dispatchers and hanging up. He ran outside. There was another gunshot. The other relative said she worried he had shot himself, but Chris had gone out to a nearby garage and secured the pistols he kept there.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Chris was visibly upset when an Oconto County Sheriff's deputy responded to a neighboring driveway, yelling at the officer and not following commands. The deputy put him into the back of his squad car as he yelled about Ashley being shot and that the guns were in the garage. Upon arrival at the residence, two children there who had been in another part of the home said without prompting that Chris shot Ashley.

Chris provided an initial statement to police around 2 a.m. He said he owns a Smith and Wesson .45 auto revolver and a 9mm SCCY CPX-2 handgun. Chris said they hadn’t shot the guns since before the group went to a local bar and that he thought “both firearms were placed in their cases in the garage.” He told police that he heard a bang that made him run to the room, where he saw his sister lying on the bed bleeding. Chris said he grabbed the rags and then told the others to take them as he secured the 9mm and put it in its box in the garage.