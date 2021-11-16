Baraboo man found unconscious gets prison time for heroin possession

According to the criminal complaint, Coder was found lying unconscious in a North Freedom parking lot by Sauk County Sheriff’s Office deputies. They administered Narcan, which is used to reverse part of the effects of an opioid overdose, twice before Coder regained consciousness. He was handcuffed after refusing medical treatment.

Deputies spoke to a woman who said Coder was at her home earlier that night but had started crying after passing out only to wake up to the woman pouring water over him. A man at the home said he drove Coder to the parking lot of a village bar before the woman called authorities to ask that they check on him.

Deputies told the man he should have called for emergency services immediately and that if they hadn’t administered Narcan, he likely would have died from respiratory failure.

After searching Coder, they found a plastic bag weighing 4 grams in his sock. It held heroin, and because of its weight, authorities deemed the substance not just for personal use, but likely for sales as well.