Baraboo man gets jail for law enforcement battery

A Baraboo man was sentenced to jail time Tuesday after an altercation with police in January 2020 at the Ho-Chunk casino.

Grant A. Kamien, 25, was found guilty of felony battery to a law enforcement officer after pleading no contest to the charge. A felony count of bail jumping and misdemeanor charges of resisting an officer and bail jumping were dismissed, but “read in,” meaning they were considered in sentencing.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Wendy J. N. Klicko sentenced Kamien to six months in Sauk County Jail with huber release privileges. He was sentenced to another six months with release privileges for stealing a vehicle May 23.

According to the criminal complaint, Kamien was arrested by Ho-Chunk police officers after he had been noted as loitering by a bathroom in the casino for three days in early January 2020. He initially provided a false name to the officer. When the officer said he was under arrest for multiple warrants, Kamien threw his cell phone and tried to run away but was cut off by a casino security worker.