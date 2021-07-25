Baraboo man gets jail for law enforcement battery

A Baraboo man was sentenced to jail time Tuesday after an altercation with police in January 2020 at the Ho-Chunk casino.
Grant A. Kamien, 25, was found guilty of felony battery to a law enforcement officer after pleading no contest to the charge. A felony count of bail jumping and misdemeanor charges of resisting an officer and bail jumping were dismissed, but “read in,” meaning they were considered in sentencing.
Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Wendy J. N. Klicko sentenced Kamien to six months in Sauk County Jail with huber release privileges. He was sentenced to another six months with release privileges for stealing a vehicle May 23.
According to the criminal complaint, Kamien was arrested by Ho-Chunk police officers after he had been noted as loitering by a bathroom in the casino for three days in early January 2020. He initially provided a false name to the officer. When the officer said he was under arrest for multiple warrants, Kamien threw his cell phone and tried to run away but was cut off by a casino security worker.
Two officers struggled to wrestle Kamien to the ground so a third deployed a stun gun after he punched him twice in the face. Eventually, Kamien yelled that he gave up and was handcuffed. Another man who was loitering with Kamien and arrested the next day, Brian D. Hill of Wisconsin Dells, still faces charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and bail jumping.
GALLERY: Sauk County cops, courts
'I'm sorry, that's all I can say'
Defense attorney Jeremiah Meyer-O'Day
Drew Bulin testifies
Medflight near Baraboo
Sauk County Assistant District Attorney Rick Spoentgen
Amber Lundgren in shackles
Albart B. Shores trial
Judge sets $250K bond for Pulvermacher in Baraboo homicide case
Mike Albrecht sworn in
Car vs. trees
Pulvermacher listens
Amber Lundgren hearing
Wenzel and Van Wagner in courtroom
062019-sauk-news-police
Judge Klicko and attorneys Martinez and Spoentgen
Amber Lundgren homicide hearing
Riley Roth at sentencing hearing
Nigerian woman gets 3 years prison in Reedsburg fasting death case
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.