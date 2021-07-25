 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baraboo man gets jail for law enforcement battery
0 Comments
alert top story

Baraboo man gets jail for law enforcement battery

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sauk County Courthouse stock 3 wiscnews web only
BRAD ALLEN/News Republic

A Baraboo man was sentenced to jail time Tuesday after an altercation with police in January 2020 at the Ho-Chunk casino.

Grant A. Kamien, 25, was found guilty of felony battery to a law enforcement officer after pleading no contest to the charge. A felony count of bail jumping and misdemeanor charges of resisting an officer and bail jumping were dismissed, but “read in,” meaning they were considered in sentencing.

012220-bara-news-felony2

Kamien

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Wendy J. N. Klicko sentenced Kamien to six months in Sauk County Jail with huber release privileges. He was sentenced to another six months with release privileges for stealing a vehicle May 23.

On a day when there's severe weather in your area, you may find yourself under a tornado watch or even a tornado warning. What's the difference?

According to the criminal complaint, Kamien was arrested by Ho-Chunk police officers after he had been noted as loitering by a bathroom in the casino for three days in early January 2020. He initially provided a false name to the officer. When the officer said he was under arrest for multiple warrants, Kamien threw his cell phone and tried to run away but was cut off by a casino security worker.

Two officers struggled to wrestle Kamien to the ground so a third deployed a stun gun after he punched him twice in the face. Eventually, Kamien yelled that he gave up and was handcuffed. Another man who was loitering with Kamien and arrested the next day, Brian D. Hill of Wisconsin Dells, still faces charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and bail jumping.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Medalists allowed maskless photo-op on podium

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News