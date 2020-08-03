Baraboo man gets jail time for January escape

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Baraboo man charged with escaping from the Sauk County Jail during Huber release in January was recently sentenced to one year in jail with Huber privileges for violating his probation.

Matthew D. Holm, 32, entered a no-contest plea July 28 during his sentencing hearing via video teleconference software. The probation was linked to an offense in 2019. Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock sentenced Holm to probation Nov. 14 after being found guilty of possessing narcotic drugs.

Holm started his jail time Jan. 13 for bail jumping in that case.

According to the criminal complaint, Holm told authorities he had relapsed while in jail due to others around him using drugs. His dependence on the drug use drove him to not return to the jail after a chiropractic appointment in late January, he said.

A deputy called Holm after realizing he had not returned at the proper time, then called his mother, who told the deputy that Holm had contacted her to ask for money which she refused to give him. Holm had been considering not returning to the Huber Center, she said.

The deputy tried to call Holm on another phone number, but didn’t get an answer. According to the complaint, he was arrested later that day by Baraboo Police officers.