Baraboo man gets probation after leading officers on chase to Illinois, jail for revoked agreement

His deferred sentence was also revoked. Klicko sentenced him to an additional six years of probation for a felony charge of causing mental harm to a child in February 2018. For misdemeanor charges of exposing genitals to a child close in age and sexual contact with a child aged 15 while under 19, Dailey was sentenced to 14 months in jail with Huber privileges. As part of the original agreement, he was supposed to be on probation for three years, but he had violated its conditions in January, putting him in Sauk County Jail for six months.

According to the criminal complaint, Dailey had been in a relationship with a different 14-year-old girl when he was 17. The girl told officers he initiated sexual contact by touching her while she was trying to sleep in February 2018. Three other sexual encounters took place until May of that year when she told Dailey to stop. The girl said they were not her idea and that she wanted to “just cuddle and talk.”

When Dailey didn’t return to jail Feb. 13, a warrant was issued for his arrest. Dailey was pulled over by a Baraboo Police officer after he recognized a gray 2012 Journey SUV as reported stolen by the owner. The officer noted Dailey and 15-year-old Kiera L. Krumenauer were in the vehicle, but Dailey drove away before the traffic stop could be completed.