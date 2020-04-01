Baraboo man gets probation for meth possession, threatening officers

According to the complaint, another adult had gone into the house and discovered the children were gone as the caseworker attempted to explain the children had been taken into protective custody because of reports of domestic abuse and drug use in the home. Once Gist heard this, he allegedly responded in anger to nearby Baraboo Police Officer Mike Pichler, who drew his taser.

According to the complaint, Pichler repeatedly told Gist to calm down. Instead, Gist kept yelling, saying “I swear to god, I am gonna kill” everyone here and allegedly said he was going to get his guns. When Gist walked toward the house, Pichler deployed the taser. Gist dropped to the ground immediately and was handcuffed before being put into a squad car, according to the complaint. Officers discovered a small bag with 0.2 grams of a substance later found to contain methamphetamine in Gist’s wallet.

Gist was sentenced to two years in state prison and two years on extended supervision, but that sentence was “imposed and stayed,” which means he will be placed on probation. If Gist violates the terms of probation, he will go directly to prison. Conditions he must adhere to include maintaining absolute sobriety and undergoing a drug and alcohol treatment program. Gist will also not be allowed to possess a controlled substance without a valid prescription, which must be reported to his probation officer. He also owes $1,036 to the court.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

