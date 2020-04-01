Baraboo man gets probation for meth possession, threatening officers

A Baraboo man was recently placed on probation after being charged with threatening police officers at his home in December.
Joseph D. Gist, 37, had been facing a maximum prison sentence of 23 years and up to $60,000 in fines. He was sentenced to 10 years of probation March 20 in Sauk County Circuit Court.
Gist was found guilty after pleading no contest to felony charges of threatening law enforcement and possession of methamphetamine. Two felony and two misdemeanor charges of bail jumping were dismissed, but “read in,” which means they were considered in the sentencing. The bail jumping related to four other Sauk County cases in which Gist had bond conditions requiring that he not commit any crime and possess no controlled substances.
Gist was charged after a disagreement with Baraboo Police officers outside his home Dec. 5 in the 300 block of Second Street.
You have free articles remaining.
According to the criminal complaint, police officers and child service workers took children from the home when no adults were present. When Gist and another adult arrived to find officers at the house, Gist allegedly became angry and immediately approached Sgt. Matt Gilbert while yelling about the children being taken away. Gist also insinuated the police would have to fight him before that happened.
When Gist got into a boxing stance, he allegedly ignored multiple police orders to calm down. Gist had attempted to physically fight officers in past altercations, the complaint noted.
According to the complaint, another adult had gone into the house and discovered the children were gone as the caseworker attempted to explain the children had been taken into protective custody because of reports of domestic abuse and drug use in the home. Once Gist heard this, he allegedly responded in anger to nearby Baraboo Police Officer Mike Pichler, who drew his taser.
According to the complaint, Pichler repeatedly told Gist to calm down. Instead, Gist kept yelling, saying “I swear to god, I am gonna kill” everyone here and allegedly said he was going to get his guns. When Gist walked toward the house, Pichler deployed the taser. Gist dropped to the ground immediately and was handcuffed before being put into a squad car, according to the complaint. Officers discovered a small bag with 0.2 grams of a substance later found to contain methamphetamine in Gist’s wallet.
Gist was sentenced to two years in state prison and two years on extended supervision, but that sentence was “imposed and stayed,” which means he will be placed on probation. If Gist violates the terms of probation, he will go directly to prison. Conditions he must adhere to include maintaining absolute sobriety and undergoing a drug and alcohol treatment program. Gist will also not be allowed to possess a controlled substance without a valid prescription, which must be reported to his probation officer. He also owes $1,036 to the court.
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.