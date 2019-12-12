Baraboo man heads to trial on child sexual assault charges

A Baraboo man will face trial after pleading not guilty Wednesday to two felony counts of sexual contact with a child under 13.

Harold Drew Jackson, 34, appeared in Sauk County Circuit Court with his attorney, Jeremiah Meyer-O’Day, for an arraignment. Because he stood mute after being read the charges and maximum possible sentencing if found guilty, Judge Patricia Barrett entered a not guilty plea on his behalf and ordered a trial date be set.

Jackson was released on a $3,000 signature bond Sept. 19 with stipulations that he have no contact with the victim or any females under the age of 18.

According to the criminal complaint, family members of an 11-year-old girl initially reported March 17 that Jackson had touched the girl inappropriately at a Lake Delton restaurant the day before. A Lake Delton police officer met with them to discuss their concerns.

Family members said they noticed a “distinct change” in the girl’s behavior after the alleged incident.

